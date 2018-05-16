Lisa Vanderpump paid tribute to her late brother, Mark Vanderpump, on Tuesday, May 15, days after he died of a suspected overdose.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the siblings. “Rest In Peace big brother,” she wrote.

In a second pic of herself riding her horse, she added: “It’s been a devastating couple of weeks… one day at a time… I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support. Love Lisa xo.”

The SUR owner’s employees and Vanderpump Rules costars took to the comments section to send their condolences.

“I’m so sorry Lisa! Sending all my life and prayers to you and your family,” Brittany Cartwright wrote. “We love you Lisa!”

Tom Sandoval shared: “Hang in there Lisa we all love u so much!” While Billie Lee chimed in, “Aw babe! I’m so sorry! I love you.”

Kyle Richards also told her RHOBH costar “love you.”

Mark passed away at age 59 after reportedly suffering a drug overdose. The DJ was found at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30. Lisa told The Daily Mail that she spoke to her brother just hours before the tragedy.

“This has come as a shock to us all,” the restaurateur said earlier this week. “My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this. He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!