



You go Glen Coco! Lizzy Caplan revealed she rewatched Mean Girls for the first time in 15 years with her husband, Tom Riley, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“My husband had never seen it,” Caplan, 37, told Us at MPTF’s 8th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event in Los Angeles earlier this month. She decided to watch the teen comedy as a refresher before seeing the Broadway revival. “We watched it and I was like, ‘Yeah, I get it! This is a wonderful movie,'” she said.

The Castle Rock star noted that it’s “weird” how relatable the 2004 film can be for every generation of viewers. “Tina Fey, bow down,” Caplan praised her costar and the film’s screenwriter.

Caplan called the musical “amazing,” but had an unexpected reaction to the show. “It actually made me really emotional, which I didn’t anticipate,” the actress told Us. “It was just like somebody doing a Broadway musical of your high school experience, which is what making the movie felt like.”

When asked if she still keeps in touch with her Mean Girls costars, Caplan revealed that everyone is cordial but two particular cast members try to make sure everyone stays in touch. “I mean, we’re always sort of happy to see each other and we send our hellos, but probably the ones that I talk to the most often would be Danny Franzese [Damian Leigh] and Jonathan Bennett [Aaron Samuels], who rounds us up sometimes,” she said.

Caplan added that she talks to costar Lindsay Lohan [Cady Heron], “all the time.”

The Masters of Sex alum and Riley, 38, met in January 2015 while she was filming in London. They went public with their romance at the 2016 Prague Opera Ball. In July 2016, Us confirmed that the couple had gotten engaged months prior in May.

Caplan and the English producer, 38, tied the knot in Ravello, Italy in September 2017. A source told Us at the time that the duo had their sights set on an overseas celebration, noting “Lizzy and Tom wanted a destination wedding, and Italy is one of their favorite places.”

The star-studded guest list included Woody Harrelson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Franco and Caplan’s Bachelorette costar James Marsden.

With reporting by Emily Marcus