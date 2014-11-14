Lorde-y! Singing sensation Lorde explained her reaction to Kim Kardashian's naked Paper magazine cover, saying it was intended as appreciative. The precocious "Royals" singer, 18, took to her Tumblr on Friday, Nov. 14, to address the confusion, pushing it out via Twitter to her 2.51 million fans.

for all those who may have misunderstood my reaction to kim's #BreakTheInternet cover, i explained it here: http://t.co/LBxbjfLs3S — Lorde (@lordemusic) November 14, 2014

PHOTOS: Stars who've stripped for magazines

"You call yourself a feminist," wrote one fan, "and then judge Kim Kardashian for doing a naked photoshoot while being a mom? Don't you think you're kind of being a hypocrite by doing so, as it is Kim K's decision to do whatever she wants with her body and present it however. maybe I got your post wrong, if so, I'm sorry, I'd just like you to explain it then."

The New Zealand native initially retweeted Kardashian's booty-baring Paper mag tout on Wednesday, Nov. 12, with a rather bizarre response: "Mom." Unlike many other celebrities' reactions to Kardashian's buzzed-about nude spread, Lorde insisted that she bore no ill will against North West's mom.

PHOTOS: Stars who've gone nude on social media

"Omg haha ok so. time to explain this," the "Tennis Court" singer wrote. "I retweeted kim’s amazing cover and wrote ‘MOM’, which among the youthz is a compliment; it basically jokingly means 'adopt me/be my second mom/i think of you as a mother figure you are so epic' (obviously i love my own mama and she is the best tho)."

The close Taylor Swift pal claimed that her words and intention were misconstrued by others. "Straight after that i think someone else called out the cover saying kim has no right to look that sexy as she is a mother which is TOTAL trash – why should that stop her? if anything i think she gets even more beautiful and sexy all the time like a fineass wine, and of course has every right to showcase that – but i think our two comments got lumped in and also maybe reporters don’t understand my breed of humour/worship."

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's BFFs

Kardashian, 34, wasn't the only one that Lorde thought was incredible with regards to the shoot. The singer also lauded the photographer Jean-Paul Goude and original model Grace Jones, both of whom created the iconic 1976 image that inspired Kardashian's latest editorial. "I am the biggest fan of jean-paul goude and of grace jones, as you know, and there’s no way i could support one and not the other you know? it wouldn’t make any sense to worship rih in her swarovski crystal gown at the CFDAs, or grace naked on the cover of island life (as shot by goude!), and not kim. to summarize – kim’s cover was pure heaven. so so beautiful. i’m proud to say it’ll be on my wall."

PHOTOS: Celebrity feuds -- the most epic ever

As for whether this message was conveyed to Kardashian herself? "Ps. i messaged our mutual friend straight away and made sure kim understood," Lorde revealed. "And she does and all is well. so i hope that’s cleared up. next time i’ll go for a good old fashioned 'SLAY' instead."

Lorde also has a work connection to the Kardashian family. Kim's husband Kanye West created a remix of her "Yellow Flicker Beat" for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. The singer touted it on Nov. 11, tweeting: "ye and me," as well as a description of the latest revamp of her hit. "Here it is – the quieter, slinkier side of the coin. FLICKER – the @kanyewest rework."

Lorde, though, wasn't the only celeb who had to address their reaction to Kardashian's controversial cover. Naya Rivera also received some backlash after she made a remark about Kim being a mother, and addressed the incident with a follow-up late Thursday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!