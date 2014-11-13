Rounding 'em up! Kim Kardashian made it her mission to "Break the Internet" with her naked Paper magazine images — which, naturally, warranted reaction from her celebrity peers.

Stars like Alyssa Milano, Lorde, and Candace Cameron Bure (along with Naya Rivera, Chelsea Handler, Adrienne Bailon, and more) shared their thoughts about the topic with their Twitter fans on Wednesday, Nov. 12, displaying a range of emotions from confusion to humor. It got even crazier when Kardashian's full frontal shots were unveiled later that evening.

PHOTOS: Stars who've stripped for magazines

Alyssa Milano

Wait! I don't get it. No disrespect to Kim but… people are offended by my breastfeeding selfies & are fine with her (amazing) booty cover? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2014

I mean…it really is an unbelievable ass. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2014

Lorde

PHOTOS: Stars who've gone nude on social media

Candace Cameron Bure

How much longer do I have to look at Kim Kardashian's butt on my twitter feed? Ugh — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) November 12, 2014

Michelle Beadle

Just purchased $633 in baby oil and performed an at-home lobotomy…let's do this. #BreakTheInternet #MoonRiver — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) November 12, 2014

Are we done talking about giant, greasy poo-makers yet? #CometLanding — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) November 12, 2014

Russell Brand

Kim Kardashian’s arse: A glistening portal to some memory of a time when we knew who we were and what we are? Or not? http://t.co/L2fI5gicyt — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) November 13, 2014

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's biggest booty moments

Billy Eichner

Let's be honest – Kim K did more for our troops today than most of you. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 12, 2014

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

So while I was sleeping we as humans landed ON A COMET 500 million km away and my whole feed involves Kim K's naked body, makes sense ???? — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) November 12, 2014

PHOTOS: Hilarious memes and reactions

Zach Braff

Supposed to be focusing on set, but all I can think about is photoshopping my head onto that Kim Kardashian picture. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 12, 2014

Sarah Silverman

Kim Kardashian, Belated congrats on your greazy tush — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 12, 2014

Mia Tyler. Read more hilarious celeb reactions to the racy photos.

If you're complaining about @KimKardashian you probably have a front butt as big as her back butt. I'm not a fan of hers, but, god damn!

— Mia Tyler (@MiaTyler) November 12, 2014

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!