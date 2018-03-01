Lori Loughlin: Why I Didn’t Attend John Stamos’ Wedding

Jesse and Becky forever! John Stamos was surrounded by several of his Full House costars when he tied the knot last month, but one person was noticeably absent — Lori Loughlin.

“We were all invited. Unfortunately Candace [Cameron Bure] and I already committed to go to the Super Bowl months and months and months in advance so we couldn’t be there. But we certainly were all invited,” the actress, 53, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “All the Hallmark executives were taking us to the Super Bowl. It was so much fun but we already committed to that. So we unfortunately could not be at John’s wedding.”

Loughlin, 53, congratulated him in her own special way, though. “I sent flowers and I was really bummed that I already had plans,” she adds. “Dave [Coulier] went, Jodie [Sweetin] went. I think Bob [Saget] was there. Candace and I would have been there, we just unfortunately — timing. And Caitlin and John — they were a little last-minute in their planning and preparation and we had already committed to something else.”

As previously reported, Stamos, 54, and Caitlin McHugh tied the knot at his Beverly Hills home on February 3. “I’m so happy for John,” Loughlin tells Us, adding that the newlyweds are “meant for each other.”

Two months earlier, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. “I think he might have texted me and told me. I’m so excited for him. I’m so happy for him. They’ve wanted this. They wanted this baby. He’s wanted to have a child for a long time. So I’m so happy for them,” the When Calls the Heart star says. “I’m so happy he’s going to be a dad. He’s going to be a great dad. He’s always been good with kids. And Caitlin is just the greatest girl. She’s so good for him. I’m happy to see that he’s finally found love.”

Loughlin and Stamos starred together on Full House for years before reprising their roles in the Netflix revival, Fuller House.

“I love working with John. We have a great rapport. We have great chemistry,” Loughlin tells Us. “Working with him now for so many years — its like we have a secondhand language. It just comes very naturally to us.”

