Lou Diamond Phillips was arrested in Portland, Texas, in the early hours of Friday, November 3, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, local authorities confirm to Us Weekly.

Portland police tell Us that the La Bamba actor, 55, pulled up to a patrol car to ask an officer for directions. The officer suspected that Phillips was intoxicated and asked him to exit his vehicle while the officer completed an unrelated traffic stop.

According to police, Phillips failed several field sobriety tests. He was taken to the Portland Police Department, where he took another breathalyzer test that showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.20 percent, which is more than double the legal limit in the state of Texas.

The Longmire alum was arrested on suspicion of DWI and transported to San Patricio County Jail. He was released on bond with a lawyer a few hours later.

Phillips was scheduled to be the guest speaker at an event at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday night. Portland police chief Mark Cory told USA Today that the actor had asked police for directions to Flour Bluff High School, from where he graduated in 1980, shortly before his arrest. It is unclear whether he still plans to make an appearance.

Us Weekly has reached out to Phillips’ rep for comment.

