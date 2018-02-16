New couple alert! Lucy Hale is dating her Life Sentence costar Riley Smith.

The new couple were spotted having a Valentine’s Day dinner on Wednesday, February 14, and Riley seemingly got Hale flowers for the holiday.

“Lucy Hale left Pace restaurant holding hands after a romantic Valentine’s meal. The actress was also grasping onto her pink rose as they waited for around 10 mins for vale to bring their car,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly about Hale’s date with Smith.

The pair did not shy away from showing PDA. “She leant over to kiss and hug him a few times during this period and was also seen sucking his lollipop that the restaurant gives to their customers for after meal,” the source added.

Hale, 28, and Smith, 39, recently wrapped filming the first season of The CW’s upcoming drama Life Sentence in Vancouver, Canada. The Pretty Little Liars alum often shared photos from the set with the cast.

“Life Sentence was my new chapter in life… It was extraordinarily scary to start something new and lead the charge, but boy am I glad my heart led me here,” she wrote in January via Instagram. “I feel completely fulfilled and full of gratitude. I leave Vancouver with a heart so full of joy and my soul lit up in a way I haven’t felt in a long time.”

She added, “For the last 6 months I’ve cried and laughed with these remarkable humans, doing our best to create characters and a world that we hope you openly take into your own home.”

Life Sentence follows Hale’s character Stella after she finds out she has been cured of a terminal illness. The show premieres on The CW Wednesday, March 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Us confirmed in January 2016 that Hale and musician Anthony Kalabretta called it quits after multiple months of dating. She has also been linked to actors Graham Rogers, Chris Zylka and David Henrie.

