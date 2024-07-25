In addition to being a rapper and an actor, Ludacris is the proud dad of four daughters.

“I’m investing into my future,” Ludacris, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly of raising the next generation while promoting his partnership with Knorr on Tuesday, July 23. “I can be around them and know that when they get older, they’re all gonna take care of me.”

Ludacris shares daughters Cadence, 9, and Chance, 2, with wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. He also welcomed daughters Karma, 22, and Cai, 10, during previous relationships.

While Ludacris told Us that he is “1,000 percent” the ultimate girl dad, he also admitted that raising four daughters has its challenges.

Related: Sexy Celeb Dads With Their Kids See the hottest Hollywood papas with their adorable kids

“I’m constantly leaving the house so that would let you know [how it’s going],” he joked. “Like, I love them with all of my heart but it’s too much at times, in a good way. … I can only take them, I’d say, four hours at a time before I need a 15 minute walk around outside and then I’ll do another four hours.”

Ludacris noted that he meant his comments “in the most loving way” possible, and said his daughters need breaks from him too.

“It depends on what day it is sometimes. I could be two weeks on the road and get back and they are like, ‘Hi dad,’” he quipped. “Some days I come in and they run into my arms and tell me how much they miss me. It all depends on their mood. You know how they slept, what they ate.”

The Fast & Furious franchise star went on to theorize that maybe his daughters would miss him more if he was less available to them.

Related: The 'Fast and Furious' Series Through the Years They don’t have friends — they have family. A lot has happened in the Fast and Furious universe since the franchise debuted, both onscreen and off. Back in 2001, few viewers could have imagined that the first entry in the series, The Fast and the Furious, would spawn even one sequel, let alone a multibillion-dollar […]

“We have FaceTime nowadays, so I FaceTime them, like, every day. Maybe they don’t feel as if they miss me,” he said. “Maybe I need to stop FaceTiming them every day, and then when I come home I will always get the open greeting.”

Along with prioritizing check-ins with his daughters, Ludacris maintains a healthy diet when he travels. That’s why teaming up with Knorr to create a remixed and remastered music video for their Taste Combos Campaign, “Fast Food Remix feat. Ludaris and Knorr,” felt like “the perfect partnership” for him.

“I’m already in the trying to better myself [mindset] in terms of the choices I make for food and healthier options because I’m always on the go,” the musician said, noting that his signature Knorr recipe is lemon pepper chicken. “Now I have something when I’m in a rush. … I don’t have to reach for whatever’s not nutritious and probably not good for me.”

Ludacris noted that “years and years of experimenting” went into perfecting the lemon pepper chicken recipe, adding, “I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like it.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams