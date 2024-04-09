Superstar rapper and businessman Ludacris is planning to make a splash at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The Atlanta native recently rocked the stage at Super Bowl LVIII alongside longtime pal Usher, but that’s not the only big stage he’ll be commanding this year. Ludacris is set to perform at one of the festival’s flashiest events, Influential Beach Presented by Brand Innovators, running through his greatest hits for the world’s most established advertising and marketing executives. The event will take place on a swanky French Riviera beachfront.

Influential is an AI-powered technology and is the largest influencer marketing company in the world, by revenue. Leveraging a network of over 3 million social media influencers. Through strategic partnerships with first and third-party data providers, Influential enables exclusive targeting and measurement solutions, including both online and offline attribution, such as sales lift, TV tune-in lift, foot traffic, and eComm sales.

Influential provides social media insights and brand connections through its Open AI-powered Social Intelligence™ technology, Radius, announced today that “Influential Beach Presented by Brand Innovators” will return for its second year to Cannes Lions, the international festival of creativity for brands, advertisers, and marketing creatives.

Influential has partnered with Urban One, the largest diversified media company that primarily reaches Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The company plans to bring Ludacris to speak onstage for a conversation with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, followed by an exclusive live performance on the Influential Beach stage.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Influential to bring the power and excellence of Black culture to Cannes Lions with 3-time Grammy award-winning legendary urban recording artist Ludacris,” said Alfred Liggins. Liggins continued, “This is a full-circle moment for us, as Ludacris got his start many years ago at Urban One’s Atlanta hip-hop radio station. It is only fitting that he joins us, as we celebrate our 44-year legacy and the undeniable influence of Black culture that we unlock for our advertisers, as the largest multi-platform fully-integrated Black-owned and Black-targeted media company in the US.”

Ludacris added, “Urban One has been family since Day 1. Their positive and profound impact on the Black community and the culture is something that should be celebrated and recognized. I can’t wait to show up and show out with them at Influential Beach in Cannes. This will be an unforgettable cultural experience and the best party Cannes Lions has ever seen!”

Additionally, Us Weekly is proudly the official media partner of Influential Beach Presented by Brand Innovators! Influential and Brand Innovators have also confirmed more celebrities, creators, and the industry’s top CMOs are set to attend, with more announcements coming soon. “Creators and the business of influencer marketing are poised to have an even bigger presence on the ground at Cannes Lions than before and our move to La Mandala Beach is a direct result,” said Influential CEO Ryan Detert. “We’re thrilled to be back on the beach as the go-to space with a new lineup of celebrities, creators and marketers that rivals main stage content at the Palais.”

Influential Beach Presented by Brand Innovators, the exclusive community of marketers from the world’s top brands, will be held at Cannes hotspot, La Mandala Beach. With nearly twice the footprint of their 2023 event, Influential Beach will be the host of a wide range of in-person programming, interactive stations, and photo and media opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Influential at La Mandala Beach, destined to be the ultimate hotspot for senior brand marketers at Fortune 500 and other top-tier brands participating at the Cannes Lions. The content will be compelling and rosé will be flowing,” remarked Marc Sternberg, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Brand Innovators.

To learn more, and stay up to date with happenings from the industry’s biggest industry celebration set to kick off on June 16, 2024, visit https://influentialbeach.com/.