Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks’ performance in Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder was so impressive it left some people moaning.
Dončić, 25, scored 29 points in the Thursday, May 9, showdown as the Mavericks tied up the Western Conference semifinal series at one game a piece. However, it was the five-time NBA All Star’s postgame press conference that made the most shocking impression.
As he took questions from reporters at OKC’s Paycom Center, loud sex noises were heard emanating from nearby. Dončić paused his answer as the assembled media members laughed anxiously.
After looking around confused for a few seconds, Dončić hung his head and started laughing himself.
“I hope that’s not live,” Dončić said.
It’s not entirely clear where the noises came from or who was responsible, but basketball fans had a field day on social media in the aftermath.
“Reporter’s headphones died and disconnected Bluetooth during Luka Doncic press conference,” one person theorized via X. “Loud pornography is heard blasting throughout the media room. Lmao 😂😂😂😂.”
Jett Beachum, a reporter for CBS News Texas, chalked it up to somebody “moaning in the hallway.”
Sex sounds aside, Dončić called Thursday’s Game 2 “one of the hardest games” he’s ever played, which involved the Slovenian star confronting a Thunder fan in the crowd late in the fourth quarter.
“There was one guy courtside going at my family,” Dončić explained in his postgame press conference. “I don’t like that, man. A grown-ass man. You just can’t do that.”
Fans in Oklahoma City dogged Dončić for most of the game, breaking out into chants of “Luka sucks” and, in one particular instance, throwing the ball away from him on an inbounds play.
Dončić’s teammate Kyrie Irving commended Dončić for being “very nonchalant” and “very cool” about the interaction. But Irving, 32, took a different approach.
“That’s my time to step in as a teammate and be like, ‘What the f–k?’” Irving said about the fan after the game. “What the f–k are you doing? Excuse my language for that. I asked him, like, ‘What are you doing? This is not about you right now.’ You know, you’re not even wearing the Thunder blue shirt. You’re trying to distinguish yourself out here. You’re trying to get on Twitter to stay active.”
Irving continued, “That’s our generation that we’re in. Everybody’s trying to go viral when they’re at NBA games instead of focusing on the players and the task at hand. So, when you do that to my teammate, of course I’m going to stand up.”
The Mavericks and Thunder head to Dallas for Game 3, which tips off on ABC Saturday, May 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET.