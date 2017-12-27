Two are better than one! Christmas was special for Luke Bryan and his family after the country singer surprised his wife, Caroline Boyer, with two baby kangaroos.

The country crooner, 41, shared the adorable video on Instagram of the moment he gave his wife the unique present. Once everyone was done unwrapping presents, he blindfolded her and told her he was about to give her two designer purses. When he handed her the bag and told her to remove the blindfold, the kangaroos poked their tiny heads out to surprise her.

“Oh, my God!” she said in disbelief and started laughing, “Where did you get these?”

The couple have been updating their followers on how the two wild animals are getting acclimated to their new home and it looks like they are living the dream. “2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan are living their best life. 🔥🔥🔥Seriously…real names are Margo and Todd. They are adjusting perfectly are beyond sweet and precious,” Boyer wrote on Tuesday, December 26, along with a photo of them wearing diapers in front of the fireplace.

The marsupials are the latest additions to Brett’s Barn, a project Boyer started after the death of her baby niece earlier this year. When the baby was just a month old, Boyer made her a special promise, which inspired the creation of the barn so that it can help cheer up its visitors.

“When you were about a month old, I promised you a white pony! I found you one…along with some other adorable mini animals!” Boyer wrote in a post on Instagram to her brother’s child in July. “Your mom and I hijacked one of your Uncle Luke’s barns and started having a little fun with it (thank you sweetie @lukebryan)! We still have a lot of work to do, but it’s coming together! Brett’s Barn is officially in the works. This is all for you Queen Bee. We love you to the moon and back. #brightforbrett.”

Margo and Todd are joining a pair of goats, two mini horses and a pig who already live in the barn.

