Lydia Hearst is doubling down in support of husband Chris Hardwick. The 33-year-old actress spoke out for a second time during an interview with Variety at the publication’s Comic-Con Studio on Thursday, July 19, about allegations of sexual misconduct which were made against Hardwick by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra in June.

“I’ve known [Chris] to be nothing less than absolutely loving, compassionate, supportive, not just to myself, but to everyone he knows and works with,” the Cabin Fever 3 actress said. “He’s a genuinely good man with a good heart.”

As for the fate of his AMC shows, which were pulled from the network lineup following the claims, Hearst says they are on hiatus while an investigation into the matter takes place. She added that she and the 46-year-old Talking Dead host are “extremely optimistic.”

“I think fans can expect to see him back on the air soon,” she added. “And maybe hopefully back at Comic-Con next year.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has defended the comedian. Hearst spoke out in a lengthy Instagram post days after Dykstra penned an essay on Medium.com where she detailed her relationship with an abusive, unnamed ex many believed to be Hardwick.

Following a long intro regarding her support of the #MeToo movement and the importance of victims coming forward and sharing their stories, Hearst wrote, “I have made the decision to come out in support of my husband not out of obligation, but out of necessity to speak the truth about the person I know.”

She continued: “Chris is nothing but loving and compassionate and is the only person who has stood by me, never judged me, helped me heal, and feel whole. To defend my husband would be giving credence to any of these accusations. I will not do that. Chris Hardwick is a good man. I remain in complete support of my husband, and I believe that the truth will always win.”

Hardwick denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly one day after Dykstra’s essay was published.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly, which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” he told Us at the time. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!