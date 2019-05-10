Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s decision to name their newborn boy Archie charmed people worldwide, including the Riverdale stars, who were tickled that Baby Sussex shares his name with the titular Archie Comics character.

Even George Clooney got in on the fun, telling Ellen DeGeneres that the royals’ baby name pick is “better than Jughead.”

When she stopped by Us Weekly to chat about her new Privé Revaux sunglasses line, Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch revealed that she only found out about baby name decision because fans tweeted the news to her, even though she’s “obsessed” with Meghan.

“Obviously, Prince Harry is great, but I loved Suits, and Meghan Markle is a goddess, and their baby’s gonna be gorgeous,” the 24-year-old told Us.

Petsch also raved to Us about a Riverdale costar’s reaction to the news: “Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller, did the funniest tweet where he was like, ’It should’ve been Kevin.’”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie on Monday, May 6, and talked to the press about their new addition two days later at Windsor Castle. “He has the sweetest temperament,” Meghan said at the time. “It’s pretty amazing, and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

Watch the video above to hear what Petsch thinks of baby Archie’s name, how she reacted to Clooney’s quip, and whether she’s thinking about baby name choices of her own!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!