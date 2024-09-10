Madeline Gaudreau gave a powerful message about the perils of drunk driving during her eulogy for her late husband, Matthew.

“I urge everyone to never drink and drive,” Madeline said at the Monday, September 9 memorial service. “Call a ride. Please do not put another family through this torture.”

Matthew and his brother, Johnny Gaudreau, were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey on August 29. Johnny was 31 years old, Matthew was 29.

Sean M. Higgins, who was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of the Gaudreau brothers, admitted to having “5-6 beers” before hitting Johnny and Matthew from behind while attempting to get around another vehicle.

Police reported Higgins showed signs of being drunk, reeked of alcohol and admitted he had been drinking “prior to and while operating his vehicle.” Higgins told officers “his consumption of alcoholic beverages contributed to his impatience and reckless driving.”

Higgins remains in jail awaiting a Friday, September 13 hearing on his pretrial conditions.

“The loss of Matty and John will leave a hole in the family, with [their] close friends, the community for eternity,” Madeline continued. “However, their legacy will live on through the lives of everyone they touched, their kids, their wives, their parents, their siblings. God really did draft the best two boys. Linemates forever.”

After Matthew’s death, Madeline revealed she is currently pregnant with the couple’s first baby, who will be named Tripp.

“The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day,” Madeline said. “He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John.”

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of Johnny, announced she is currently pregnant with the couple’s third baby during her eulogy. The couple shared daughter Noa, 23 months, and son Johnny, six months.

In her speech, Madeline noted the devastating connection she and her sister-in-law now have.

“To Meredith, I’m so sorry that we will forever share this bond,” Madeline said. “The boys could not have picked stronger wives [and] mothers of their children. There is one person in this world that knows the exact feeling I am feeling, and that is you. And for that, I am sorry.”

Madeline continued, “I promise I will always be there for you and the kids. We will honor the lives of our husbands together hand-in-hand, alongside their family and friends.”