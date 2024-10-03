Even celebrities get stuck at airport security — just like Us.

A video of Madonna leaving Milan Fashion Week late last month is starting to go viral. In the clip, the 66-year-old singer went through airport security wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit and sunglasses. It appeared like Madonna was attempting to keep a low profile, but she was still spotted by fans.

The video, set to her song “Like a Prayer,” showed Madonna grabbing a Dolce & Gabbana tote bag after it went through the scanner. She was waiting on a second black bag as well.

Madonna jetted to Milan for the Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 runway show on September 21. Photos from the event showed the singer interacting with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Madonna opted for an all-black look at the show, with a lace veil covering her head. The outfit was complete with a gold crown — because she is, indeed, the queen.

The fashion show also appeared to be a nod to the singer’s style evolution over the years. Madonna appeared to act as Dolce and Gabbana’s muse when it came to curating this collection. Models wore blonde wigs inspired by Madonna’s signature hair color and there was even a nod to her famous cone bra, initially designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Following Madonna’s jaunt to Milan for the fashion show, the singer returned home to mourn her stepmother Joan Ciccone, who died on September 24 at age 81.

An online obituary revealed that Joan “passed away peacefully” following a “very aggressive cancer” battle. She was married to Madonna’s father, Silvio Ciccone for 58 years.

“She will be terribly missed by her family and friends whose lives she enriched with her enthusiasm, joy and love,” the obituary read. “She took special joy in her grandkids later in life and with the grim cancer prognosis lamented that she was sad she would not see them marry and have kids of their own.”

Joan was survived by her 93-year-old husband along with stepdaughter Madonna and her children Martin, Paula, Christopher, Melanie, Jennifer and Mario Ciccone.

Madonna spoke about her relationship with Joan — who became a mother figure to the singer after her mom, also named Madonna, died from breast cancer at age 30 in 1963 — throughout her career.

“My mother died when I was little and that was difficult for me for a while,” Madonna said during a 2002 interview. “I mean truthfully, I didn’t accept my stepmother when I was growing up. In retrospect, I think that was really hard on her. She was [trying] … I’m very close to my father and I didn’t want to accept change in my life.”