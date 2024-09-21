Madonna wore a crown worthy of the Queen of Pop at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.

Madonna, 66, was spotted leaving the Dolce & Gabbana show by car in Milan, Italy on Saturday, September 21, wearing an elaborate gold crown adorned with pearls atop her blonde tresses, paired with matching pearl earrings and a jeweled necklace.

Another photo shows the pop icon on the runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who each greet her with a kiss on the back of her hands. Over her crown, Madonna wore a floor-length, black lace veil and coordinating gloves that reached up to her elbows.

The show, per Elle, was filled with runway references to Madonna’s iconic style and appeared to source her as a muse, from wigs emulating her signature platinum locks to the pointed cone bra originally designed for her by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Madonna has been enjoying the summer in Italy, sharing a rare photo via Instagram last month with all six of her children: daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, shared with ex Carlos Leon; son Rocco Ritchie, 24, shared with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; and her four adopted children, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Esteres.

“La Dolce Vita,” Madonna captioned her August 19 post, which included candid and glamour snapshots from Rocco’s birthday celebration, as well as an extravagant candlelit dinner with friends and family which, according to People, was held in Pompeii. The photos included Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary, Celebration Tour dancers James Vu Anh Pham and Daniele Sibilli, and rumored beau/soccer player Akeem Morris. In another photo, she is wearing a black veil and gloves similar to her look for Milan Fashion Week.

On August 16, the “Like a Prayer” singer celebrated her 66th birthday in Portofino, Italy with another extensive photo dump via Instagram, which saw her dressed in a pink Dolce & Gabbana corseted outfit. “Back in Italy………… 🇮🇹 Happy Birthday to ME 🦁✨🎂🥂🇮🇹♥️,” she captioned her post.

In November 2023, Madonna’s children rallied around her after she was hospitalized and spent several days in the ICU for a bacterial infection. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the kids were concerned about the superstar overextending herself too soon after her hospitalization, and she was forced to cancel several dates for her Celebration Tour, which is set to come to Europe in October.

“Madonna’s kids didn’t want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour,” the source said in November. “They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be.”

After she was discharged, the Grammy winner broke her silence on her health scare via an Instagram post. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”