Madonna shared a touching tribute to son Rocco Ritchie on his 24th birthday alongside some rare photos of her eldest boy.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO — the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises,” Madonna, 65, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 11, alongside an extensive carousel of old home videos and photos of Rocco from his childhood and teen years.

“But through it all — your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together,” Madonna’s caption continued. “Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you for Eternity. ♥️ @roccoritchie.”

Madonna shares Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, with ex Carlos Leon. The pop icon also has four adopted children: David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Esteres.

Rocco’s relationship with his mother has endured many ups and downs. In 2016, as Madonna and Ritchie were hashing out a custody agreement over Rocco in their ongoing divorce, the then-16-year-old was arrested in London for possession of marijuana. At the time, Madonna vowed she would stick by her son throughout his legal troubles.

“I love my son very much,” Madonna told the Associated Press in November 2016. “I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time.” At the time, Rocco had been living with Ritchie in London after he had refused to return to his mother’s home in New York City the previous December.

Late last year, Madonna’s children rallied around her as the singer was hospitalized for a bacterial infection and spent several days in the ICU. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023 that the kids didn’t want Madonna overextending herself too soon after her hospitalization.

“Madonna’s kids didn’t want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour,” the source said at the time. “They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be.”

Madonna was forced to cancel several tour dates due to her hospitalization. After she was discharged, the Grammy winner broke her silence on her health scare via an Instagram post. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

She kicked off the Celebration Tour in December 2023 and is set to bring the show to Europe in October.