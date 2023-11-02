Madonna’s loved ones are looking out for her as she continues to recover from her recent hospitalization.

“Madonna’s kids didn’t want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be.”

Madonna, 65, has six children. She shares daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco Ritchie, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The singer is also the mother of adopted son David Banda, 18. and daughter Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, both 10.

Earlier this year, Madonna was in the ICU for several days as she battled a serious bacterial infection. Her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, told Madonna’s followers in June that she was “improving” and expected to make a “full recovery.” However, the Grammy winner had to cancel her tour dates at the time.

“At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary said via an Instagram statement. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

A few days later, Madonna was released from the hospital. In early July, she broke her silence on her health scare and how her children and fans inspired her to focus on “getting stronger.”

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she penned via Instagram at the time. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

As Madonna continued to focus on her health, the pop star praised her kids for stepping up when she was in her time of need.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos with Lourdes and son David in July. “As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Two months later, Madonna returned to the stage in London for the opening of her Celebration concert tour. During her performance, the superstar confessed neither she nor her children thought she was “going to make it” through her hospital stay.

“I forgot five days of my life — or my death. But the angels were protecting me,” she told the crowd in October. “If you want to know my secret, how I survived, I thought, ‘I’ve got to be there for my children. I’ve got to pull through for them.’”

For more on Madonna and her family, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.