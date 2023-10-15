Madonna is celebrating the opening of her Celebration concert tour following her recent health scare.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Madonna, 65, said on Saturday, October 14, during the show at London’s O2 Arena, per Deadline. “Neither did my children, that’s why I woke up with them all around me.”

She continued: “I forgot five days of my life — or my death. But the angels were protecting me. If you want to know my secret, how I survived, I thought, ‘I’ve got to be there for my children. I’ve got to pull through for them.’”

Madonna used her impassioned speech to introduce an acoustic cover of Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive.” After singing the line, “Did you think I’d lay down and die?” Madonna paused to address the crowd. “Well, did you?” she quipped.

Related: Madonna Through the Years: Pop Stardom, Motherhood and More Since releasing her debut album in 1983, Madonna has rarely been out of the public eye — and she’s never stopped delivering floor-filling pop hits. Born in Bay City, Michigan, in 1958, Madonna — whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone — started dancing as a kid after convincing her dad to let her study […]

Madonna’s set also included special onstage moments with her children. Daughters Lourdes, 27, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 11, made special cameos alongside her son David, 18. (Madonna, who shares Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon, also coparents son Rocco, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.)

“Thank you LONDON! Opening Night,” Madonna gushed via Instagram several hours later on Sunday, October 15. “An Evening I will never forget 🇬🇧♥️.”

Madonna pushed back her tour dates earlier this year after she suffered a serious bacterial infection. Us Weekly confirmed in June that the Queen of Pop had been hospitalized. Madonna was discharged several days later as she focused her efforts solely on her recovery.

“Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else,” a source exclusively told Us in July. “She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received. It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.”

Related: Madonna’s Family Guide: Meet Her 6 Children Like a mama! While Madonna is best known for being the Queen of Pop, she considers motherhood to be one of her greatest achievements. “It’s possible to be an entertainer and a good mother!” the “Hung Up” songstress captioned a throwback photo of her kids in January 2016. “Too bad we don’t live in a […]

Weeks later, Madonna praised her children for stepping up in light of her medical challenges.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” she wrote via Instagram on July 30. “As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

She concluded: “And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!”