Madonna Shares Rare Photo With All 6 of Her Kids

Madonna is living it up in Italy with her family.

The pop legend, 66, took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share festive and glam snapshots including a rare photo of herself with all six of her kids: Lourdes Leon, 27, her daughter with ex Carlos Leon; Rocco Ritchie, 24, her son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; and her four adopted children, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Esteres.

“La Dolce Vita,” Madonna captioned the post.

She also shared photos from Rocco’s 24th birthday bash, with the singer sporting a colorful floral dress while Rocco wore a breezy white shirt and blue-green trousers. They posed near a massive cake bearing his name. In other shots, Madonna, who turned 66 on Friday, August 16, evoked her “Like a Prayer” era, praying in a black lace dress and veil, as well as her album Ray of Light in a bohemian, sand-colored gown with a floral headpiece.

Related: Madonna’s Family Guide: Everything to Know About Her 6 Kids While Madonna is best known for being the Queen of Pop, she considers motherhood to be one of her greatest achievements. Madonna became a mom in October 1996 when she welcomed daughter Lourdes Leon with her then-partner, Carlos Leon. The couple split the following year. In 1998, the “Material Girl” performer started dating Guy Ritchie. […]

Besides her brood, she included pictures of her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, her Celebration Tour dancers James Vu Anh Pham and Daniele Sibilli, and her rumored beau, soccer player Akeem Morris, who is shown walking alongside Madonna in color-coordinated, black-and-white outfits and sitting together at a candlelit dinner. According to People, Madonna and 30 members of her inner circle traveled to the Italian city of Pompeii over the weekend.

On Friday, she marked her 66th with another extensive Instagram carousel, telling her fans, “Back in Italy………… 🇮🇹 Happy Birthday to ME 🦁✨🎂🥂🇮🇹♥️.” Morris, 28, surfaced in the racy photo album, where Madonna posed in a pink corset atop a pink bed.

She previously posted an August 11 birthday tribute to Rocco, writing of her eldest boy, “the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises.”

Rocco’s relationship with Madonna has endured many ups and downs. In 2016, as she and Ritchie were hashing out a custody agreement over Rocco in their ongoing divorce, the then-16-year-old was arrested in London for possession of marijuana. At the time, Madonna vowed she would stick by her son throughout his legal troubles.

Related: Look Back at Madonna’s Most Iconic Outfits of All Time A material girl! Madonna isn’t just a musical icon — she also constantly manages to blow Us away with her over-the-top style, youthful energy and boundary-breaking fashion looks. Since she first burst onto the scene with her eponymous solo album in 1982, the multi-hyphenate singer, actress, director, humanitarian and beauty mogul has become a […]

“I love my son very much,” Madonna told the Associated Press in November 2016. “I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time.” At the time, Rocco had been living with Ritchie in London after he had refused to return to his mother’s home in New York City the previous December.

Late last year, Madonna’s children rallied around her while she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection and spent several days in the ICU. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023 that the kids didn’t want Madonna overextending herself too soon after her hospitalization.

“Madonna’s kids didn’t want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour,” the source said. “They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be.”

She kicked off her triumphant Celebration Tour in December 2023 and is set to bring the show to Europe in October.