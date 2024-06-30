Madonna Surprise Judges Vogue Competition on NYC Pride Weekend

Madonna shocked the crowd when she served as a judge for a voguing competition during NYC Pride Weekend.

Madonna, 65, made an appearance at New York City’s LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn on Saturday, June 29, judging ballroom performers in the Vogue House Battle event. Afterwards, she gave a message to the crowd.

“Thank you. I just want to say, thank you all for coming out. Aside from my birthday, New York Pride is the most important day of the year,” she said per fan footage posted via X. “Thank you to all the houses who came to dance for us and perform. But most of all, thank you to my incredible judges.”

Madonna also gave a sweet shout-out to the judging panel, which included Arca, Bob the Drag Queen, Tokischa and Sevdaliza. “Thank you all, New York City. Without you I am nothing,” she said.

Madonna slayed at Ladyland tonight!! pic.twitter.com/x7v7ZG0mph — ✩ Emily Tressa ✩ (@Emily_tressa) June 30, 2024

Ahead of the event, the organizer, Ladyfag, gave a nod to Madonna’s appearance. “We don’t respond to ru-M-ors,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 27. “But we are sooooo excited to add a moment to celebrate ballroom excellence with some very special guest judges.”

Madonna also teased her plans while sharing a snap of her with a rainbow flag. “NYC Pride Weekend coming up……” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “Are you ready?!”

Madonna’s appearance came one month after she wrapped her Celebration Tour. Her concerts were originally scheduled to kick off in July 2023, but the dates were pushed back after she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection the month prior. The Celebration Tour eventually began in London last fall.

Since beginning her shows, Madonna has raised eyebrows for her tardiness — and was sued by concertgoers for starting a concert two hours late. Earlier this month, People reported that the case, filed by Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez, had been permanently dismissed and couldn’t be refiled.

Jeff Warshafsky, a lawyer for Madonna and Live Nation, wrote in a letter that the lawsuit being dropped “was not the result of any settlement” between the plaintiffs and the defendants.

“Defendants believe that this action was a frivolous strike suit designed to force them to incur legal expenses,” Warshafsky said, per the outlet. “Plaintiffs have now abandoned this lawsuit when it became clear that this approach would not result in a settlement payment and that they would need to oppose defendants’ motion to dismiss the Amended Complaint.”

Madonna was also hit with a lawsuit when Justen Lipeles alleged that he and the crowd at a May show in Los Angeles were subjected to “pornography without warning,” including “topless women on stage simulating sex acts.” He also alleged that Madonna had the air conditioning turned off during her performance, which led him to feel ill.