Madonna’s Celebration Tour, which wrapped May 4, is making news once again after a concertgoer filed a lawsuit alleging the show forced him to view what he called sexually explicit content.

Concertgoer Justen Lipeles alleged in court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly that the audience was subjected to “pornography without warning,” including “topless women on stage simulating sex acts.”

After experiencing Madonna’s March 7 show at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Lipeles accused the Grammy winner of intentional infliction of emotional distress and false advertising.

While Madonna, 65, has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, the artist has been known (and celebrated for) pushing cultural boundaries during her career. For more than 40 years, Madonna has explored sex, sexuality, gender, religion and more in her music, videos and live performances beginning with her first No. 1 1984 single “Like a Virgin.” Her provocative 1990 video for “Justify My Love” was also briefly banned by MTV for its sexual concert — let’s not forget her 1992 album Erotica and a related sexually explicit coffee table book literally entitled Sex.

Although Madonna’s tour recently wrapped earlier this month with 1.1 million tickets reportedly sold over 80 shows, there’s still time to relive some of the most buzzworthy concert moments. Keep reading to see some memories that could be too sexy for some.

Madonna’s Tour Fashion

Sheer bodysuits, slip dresses, an infamous cone bra (a callback to her Jean-Paul Gaultier looks from 1990’s Blonde Ambition Tour) and knee-length, lace-up heeled boots were just some of the pieces Madonna pulled off wearing during her latest tour. “Fashion has always been a part of her storytelling,” costume and creative designer Eyob Yohannes told Vogue in October 2023. “We drew from her past stylistically, and we kept those themes within the costumes.”

Madonna’s “Vogue” Performance

During every show, Madonna allowed special guests, most of them fellow celebs, to judge the “Vogue” dance-off that celebrated Madge’s 1990 single of the same name and the New York City underground ballroom scene that inspired it. During a Miami concert stop in April, special guest Ricky Martin was able to witness sensual grinding and other NSFW moves from Madonna’s dancers, one of them clad in just a g-string. The concert moment proved to be so exciting that multiple outlets, citing social media footage of his appearance, questioned if the “She Bangs” singer had an erection on stage.

Madonna’s NSFW Sex Jokes

Back in October 2023, Billboard was able to witness Madonna’s show at the O2 Arena in London. During the concert, the singer had some stories to share with the audience. She began reminiscing about her early days in New York where she used to “date men who had showers” when she was living in her band’s rehearsal space. After the story, she summed it up saying, “So yes, blow jobs for showers. I can see that headline already. Well, we all have a past.”

Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” Performance

According to Billboard, Madonna cuddled up to a dancer during her performance of the 1986 hit song. Guiding the dancer’s hand to her crotch, Madge reportedly simulated getting pleasured by her past self while music played in the background. That moment was a callback to an infamous “Like a Virgin” sequence during 1990’s Blonde Ambition Tour, in which Madonna’s simulated masturbation almost landed her in a Toronto jail (for alleged indecency) and, in Rome, led to a protest from the Pope and the Vatican.

Madonna’s Revealing Dancers

Madonna wasn’t the only performer having fun onstage. Throughout the show, her talented dancers grabbed the attention of concertgoers with their moves and revealing outfits. Specifically during “Like a Prayer,” Madge’s shirtless male dancers wore leather masks as they moved around a rotating zoetrope. As the saying goes: If you miss a minute, you miss a lot at Madonna’s shows.

Madonna’s Erotica Era

When paying tribute to her 1992 album, Madonna wasn’t afraid to get a little raunchy and remind people she was pushing for sex positivity years ago. While dancing with one of many masked versions of her younger self, Madge simulated masturbation as she sat, legs spread, in a red negligé.

This isn’t the first lawsuit Madonna has faced regarding her shows. In January, two concert attendees accused Madonna, promoter Live Nation and a venue of “unconscionable, unfair and/or deceptive trade practices” by listing 8:30 p.m. as the start time when the singer didn’t take the stage until “between 10:45 and 11:00 p.m.”

In response to the suit, Live Nation and Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, told CNN “we intend to defend this case vigorously.” During her 2019 Madame X Tour, Madonna was also sued multiple times for starting concerts late.