Ricky Martin Visibly Aroused Onstage at Madonna Concert Fans Insist

Anything can happen when Madonna’s dancers shake their bon-bons.

While performing in Miami on Sunday, April 7, as part of her Celebrations Tour, Madonna, 65, invited Ricky Martin onstage during a rendition of “Vogue.”

Instead of singing or dancing along, Marin, 52, was asked to sit in one of two silver chairs to help the “Holiday” singer judge the ballroom portion of the show, which typically sees Madonna’s dancers strut down a runway to receive scores.

Martin agreed to the special task of judging. But after witnessing some sensual grinding and other NSFW moves from the dancers, multiple outlets including TMZ and Entertainment Weekly questioned if Martin got an erection during the concert moment.

Some social media users were also convinced Martin very much liked what he saw.

“Wait a minute Ricky Martin is that a ….. 😱,” one fan wrote via X with a video of the concert moment. Another user replied, “Omg! What did I just watch, Ricky Martin living his best life and I am totally here for it, yes honey.”

While Martin isn’t publicly commenting on the headlines about his apparent arousal, he was able to share a video of his onstage experience.

“Thank you @madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party!” Martin wrote via Instagram on April 7. “You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!”

Martin isn’t the only star who has had the chance to join Madonna for the “Vogue” portion of the concert.

Cardi B, Ali Wong, Julia Garner and David Harbour are just some of the celebrities who have been given the opportunity to guest judge for the “Vogue” dance-off that celebrates Madge’s 1990 single of the same name and the New York City underground ballroom scene that inspired it.

It’s one of the many show moments fans are grateful to experience after Madonna endured a frightful health scare last summer that threatened the future of her tour.

Madonna’s life was turned upside down when she developed a serious bacterial infection in June 2023. The health scare led to the “Like a Prayer” singer being induced into a coma and staying in the ICU for several days.

“It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control,” the Grammy winner shared during her concert at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 4. “I have fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones. I have a titanium hip. I mean, the list goes on and on, but nothing can stop me.”

After postponing some of her shows for three months, Madonna expressed gratitude to her family and fans for supporting her as she recovered.

“My children are the ones that really helped me pull through because they worked so hard and I didn’t want to let them down,” she said. “I didn’t wanna disappoint my fans. I never do.”