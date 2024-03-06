Madonna is opening up about the severity of her health emergency that briefly left her in a medically induced coma last summer.

“It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control,” the Grammy winner shared on Monday, March 4, during her concert at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, per Variety. “I have fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones. I have a titanium hip. I mean, the list goes on and on, but nothing can stop me.”

Madonna’s life was turned upside down last summer when she developed a serious bacterial infection. The health scare led to the “Like a Prayer” singer being induced into a coma and staying in the ICU for several days.

“This summer I had a surprise,” Madonna, 65, said at her latest show. “It’s called a near-death experience. Yes, and I’m not kidding. It was pretty scary. Obviously, I didn’t know for four days, because I was in an induced coma. But when I woke up, the first word I said was ‘No.’ Anyway, that’s what my assistant tells me.”

She continued, “I’m pretty sure that God was saying to me, ‘Do you wanna come with us? You wanna come with me? You wanna go this way?’ And I said, ‘No. No.’ No!’”

During her concert, Madonna thanked physician Dr. David Agus – who was in the audience – for his care throughout her recovery.

“He’s put up with so many entertaining phone calls from me,” she joked. “When I was sick this summer and I literally couldn’t walk from my bed to the toilet, I would call him every other day and ask him why I didn’t have any energy. ‘When was my energy gonna come back? When was I gonna feel myself again? When could I go back on tour again?’ When, when, when, when, when, when, when? And all he would say was, ‘Go outside in the sun.’”

For Madonna, the sunshine isn’t her favorite source of Vitamin D. But after Agus said it would help her kidneys keep working, she reluctantly followed doctor orders.

“I hate the sun, but I did it anyways and it was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun,” Madonna shared. “I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult and I didn’t know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again and when I would have my energy back. It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. And that was my lesson to let go.”

As The Celebration Tour continues throughout the country, Madonna is grateful for her health and the opportunity to perform her biggest hits for thousands of fans.

She’s also thrilled to have her kids see mom back onstage after having to postpone her tour for three months.

“My children are the ones that really helped me pull through because they worked so hard and I didn’t want to let them down,” Madonna said. “I didn’t wanna disappoint my fans. I never do.”