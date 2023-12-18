Andy Cohen was called out by Madonna during the Brooklyn stop of her Celebration Tour — and he’s still not over it.

“I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking,” Cohen, 55, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, December 17. “I BOW! Also — go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen.”

Madonna, 65, noticed Cohen in the crowd during her Celebration Tour stop in Brooklyn on Saturday, December 16. She pointed at the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host in the front row and called him out.

“If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re gonna get in so much trouble,” Madonna joked on stage. “You little troublemaking queen!”

In the clip, Cohen could be seen screaming, “I love you,” back at Madonna. “Yeah, sure. It’s that crazy kind of love. I know about it. I’m addicted to it myself,” she responded.

When sharing a video of the interaction on Sunday, Cohen also posted various moments from WWHL when he gushed over the singer by awarding Madonna with his “Mazel of the Day.”

“You just keep getting better and better,” Cohen said during one throwback moment. In a second, he praised Madonna for having “80,000 people dancing for two hours.”

Cohen even shared a clip from a 2013 WWHL episode where he and Ellen Pompeo went head-to-head in Madonna trivia, moderated by Wendi McLendon-Covey.

While the Bravo host is a huge fan of the musician, Cohen shared a not-so-nice text message he received from Madonna earlier this year.

“Madonna still has not done the show. I hope she does,” Cohen revealed on “The Howard Stern Show” in June. “I’m actually kind of over it because in my Notes app, I was keeping a long list of interview questions for her in case she ever did the show, and she’s kind of answered a lot of it.”

Cohen went on to say that he and Madonna had been in contact “a couple years ago” when he and friend Anderson Cooper went to see one of her concerts.

“She said to me ‘Stop having people trash me on your show,’” he recalled. “I said, ‘I speak so positively — on the radio and Watch What Happens Live. Only the bad stuff gets picked up.’ I can make a four-hour montage of me licking Madonna’s ass on Watch What Happens Live or on the radio.”

Cohen explained that he plays a Madonna song “every 75 minutes” on his “Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge” radio station.

“That’s how many Madonna songs there are in the queue,” he added. “So, that’s how big of a fan I am.”