Andy Cohen has seen the memes about his Jingle Ball wardrobe choices — and he gets it.

“I deserve this. LOL!” Cohen, 55, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 10, reposting a fan’s edit of the TV host next to the members of ‘NSync.

Cohen attended the Z100 Jingle Ball on Friday, December 8, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He opted for a casual look, stepping out in a green-and-orange checkered shirt, which was half-tucked into a pair of black jeans. Cohen accessorized his look with white sneakers.

Social media immediately dragged him for dressing down on the red carpet.

“You must be Andy Cohen wearing concords at jingle ball if you think we f—king,” one user wrote via X (Twitter) as another claimed that he “can’t dress.”

Others likened Cohen’s look to something that ‘NSync would have worn back in its heyday. ‘NSync, which disbanded in 2004, launched the careers of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez.

“Denim on denim was popular back then, don’t shoot me,” Fatone, 46, previously told Us Weekly in January 2019 of his boy band fads, before remembering that he loved the vest he wore in 1999. “That’s a handsome devil. That’s when I had my red hair and I loved Superman. Sleeveless vests were in!”

Cohen has never admitted if he has openly tried to dress like ‘NSync, but he is known for wearing tailored suits when on set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen or taping a Bravo reunion special. Working on Bravo has given him a new appreciation for fashion, especially seeing how far the stars go to look their best.

“In the early of Orange County, the fashion was just terrible,” Cohen quipped to Vanity Fair in January 2022, referring to the Real Housewives franchise. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta and New York, they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

He continued: “I think people have loved seeing what they wear now. They were meant to be aspirational and that’s what they are. For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion — this is like their prom dress.”

At last month’s BravoCon, Cohen hosted the inaugural “The Bravos” awards show — which included a trophy for the Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity. Kemsley, 47, ultimately presented it to The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan.