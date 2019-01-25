Joey Fatone took some serious style risks in his early ‘NSync days … and Us Weekly thought it was high time for the former boy-bander to face the music and say “Bye Bye Bye” to his most epic fashion fails. Watch the exclusive video above to see the current host of Common Knowledge, 41, travel 20 years back and reflect on overalls, pleather and Justin Timberlake‘s and Britney Spears matching denim outfits!

“Denim on denim was popular back then, don’t shoot me,” Fatone laughed, looking back at a his look for the 2001 American Music Awards. Though he thought he was able to pull off the Canadian tuxedo, he couldn’t say the same for Timberlake and Spears’ infamous denim-on-denim look from that same night.

“That’s horrible. That was like a whole denim cowboy,” he said about the former couple’s red carpet outfits. “At least I was just wearing a denim jacket with jeans, not a denim suit and a denim gown!”

Sleeveless vests though? No problem. “That’s a handsome devil,” the game show host reminisced about a portrait session he did in 1999. “That’s when I had my red hair and I loved Superman. Sleeveless vests were in!”

From Timberlake’s frosted tips to Fatone’s ever-changing hair color, the boy-banders also took some hair-raising risks: “The pineapple head of Chris Kirkpatrick was amazing. I know, people ask me why I did the red hair, but I just dyed it. I didn’t put extensions to look like a pineapple.”

For more laughs with Fatone, watch the video above and catch him on Game Show Network’s Common Knowledge’ weeknights at 5:30 p.m. ET.

