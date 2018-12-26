15 Hottest Guys in Suits and Tuxes on the 2018 Red Carpets

New Year’s is almost upon Us, which means it is time to take stock of all that has happened in the last 365 days. And, when it comes to reflecting on all the dapper dudes who styled on the red carpet in 2018, we’ve done the hard work for you and assembled a list of the hottest guys in suits and tuxes for your review.

Whether it was Zayn Malik and Donald Glover making the case for pink, Timothée Chalamet in all-white-everything at the Oscars or Odell Beckham Jr. in a printed shorts and blazer ensemble at the ESPY Awards, Hollywood hunks gave the industry’s best-dressed leading ladies a run for their money with their superb style.

So, without further ado, we present the 15 hottest guys in suits and tuxedos on the 2018 red carpets. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!