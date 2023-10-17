Madonna’s decades-long feud with Cher was reignited at her Celebration Tour in London.

In a clip — captured by a TikTok fan on Sunday, October 15 — Madonna, 65, includes an interlude in her concert where several artists including Ariana Grande spoke of the pop icon’s musical legacy. Also included in the interlude was a quick shot of a 1991 interview with Cher, 77, where the “Believe” singer calls Madonna “mean.”

In a longer version of the resurfaced interview, Cher adds that “there are a lot of things that [she] respects” about Madonna, however she doesn’t like how mean she is.

“I remember having her over at my house a couple of times because Sean [Penn] and I were friends, and she was just so rude to everybody,” Cher explained. “She acts like a spoiled brat all the time.”

Cher hasn’t held back on her dislike of Madonna over the years. In another 1991 interview on the Wogan talk show, Cher once again brought up their supposed feud.

“Well, you know what, it’s really gotten to be blown out of proportion,” she shared at the time. “When I was in America, I mean it’s not like you go around saying ‘this is how I feel,’ but someone said to me, ‘What do you think about her?’ I said, ‘She’s unbelievably creative because she’s not unbelievably talented, she’s not beautiful, but she’s kind of rude.’ I don’t really have anything against her. I do respect that she goes much further than anyone should go, and I think that’s interesting about her that she’s willing to do whatever she wants to do.”

Nearly 20 years later, things seemed to calm down between the twosome. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2013, Cher shared that she and Madonna were “totally good.”

“Madge and I have gone through our thing, but no, I’m totally good with her,” she said at the time.

That same year, in a Reddit AMA Cher opened up about how much respect she has for Madonna.

“I think Madge might be one of the most amazing artists I’ve known,” she explained to her fans. “I don’t like everything she does, for sure, but she is always riding the crest of the wave. She always saw trends WAY before anyone else and had great videos. I never hated her. I just thought she was a bitch.”

In March 2017, the singers reunited at the Women’s March and were spotted chatting backstage before Madonna performed.

“Trump brought Madonna and Cher together, so there’s that!” Andy Cohen wrote alongside a picture of the two women chatting.

Although things seemed to be good between the duo, Cher dissed Madonna once again in September 2018. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cher was asked to name three dream duet partners. “Oh! Adele, Pink … and not Madonna,” the Grammy winner quipped.