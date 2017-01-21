Standing up for their rights! Millions of people showed their support at Women's March events across the United States on Saturday, January 21. Challenging President Donald Trump's administration, a range of speakers and performers joined forces to stand up for women's rights in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and other cities across the country and around the world.

Us Weekly rounds up nine things you might have missed at the Women's March demonstrations.

1. Madonna Chats With Cher

LEGENDS! ?? Cher and @Madonna backstage at the #WomensMarch A post shared by siriusxm (@siriusxm) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

Divas, unite! SiriusXMPolitics shared a photo of Madonna talking to Cher backstage in Washington, D.C., moments before Madonna delivered an expletive-filled performance on stage. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen reposted the picture on his Instagram account, writing, "Trump brought Madonna and Cher together, so there is that!"

2. Amy Poehler Loses Her Mom



Guys help my friend find her mom she's a nice lady in a pink hat should be super easy no problem #FindEileenPoehler #AlsoWhyIMarch #momwhereareyou!! A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:22am PST

Amber Tamblyn shared an Instagram video of Amy Poehler searching for her mom at the Women's March in D.C. "I'm getting ready to go on stage to look for my mom, who I was going to surprise," the Parks and Recreation alum explained. "The good news is that she's here, and the bad news is I said, 'Where are you? Are you close to the stage?' and she said, 'What stage?'"

3. Helen Mirren Takes NYC



Dame Helen Mirren was one of the hundreds of thousands of women who showed up at the Women's March in New York City. There, she marched with several fellow celebrities, including Melissa McCarthy. NBC New York reported that Mirren "proudly proclaimed herself as a New Yorker" at the event, causing the crowd to cheer for her.

This is amazing! A post shared by @helenmirren on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:24am PST

4. People Think the First Lady Is Trapped



@makroop #freemelania #womenmarch A post shared by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Several social media users shared posters that demonstrators made for first lady Melania Trump at Women's March events across the nation. Amy Sedaris posted a black-and-white Instagram shot of one person holding up a sign that read, "Melania: Blink Twice If You Want Us to Save You." Aimee Mullins, meanwhile, posted a picture of a "Free Melania" sign that she said "marched the London streets."

5. Bachelor Nick Viall Supports the Ladies



https://twitter.com/SarahSnitch/status/822890479360438274

The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall attended the Women's March in Los Angeles. Several social media users shared pictures of the former software salesman standing among a crowd of women while sipping on a cup of coffee. "Thanks for supporting women's rights!" YouTuber Sarah Snitch tweeted, later telling Us Weekly that the reality TV star "was very relaxed, with coffee in hand. I was excited and proud to see him out supporting the Women's March."

6. Chrissy Teigen Travels From D.C. to NYC



Chrissy Teigen was scheduled to join her husband, John Legend, at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend and even flew from Los Angeles to New York City to be by his side. She decided last-minute to march instead. "I was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC," she tweeted on Friday, January 20. The Cravings cookbook author later tweeted that she stayed up all night before arriving in Washington, D.C. "I have hope!!!" she captioned a Twitter photo.

7. Katy Perry Marches With Her Sister



Katy Perry, a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter, shared a throwback photo of herself with her sister, Angela Hudson, before taking to the streets of D.C. "Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings. For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered!"

8. Miley Cyrus Supports Planned Parenthood



@happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Planned Parenthood at the Women's March in L.A. She shared an Instagram photo of herself holding a sign that said her Happy Hippie Foundation "[loves] Planned Parenthood!!" The nonprofit organization, which provides reproductive health services, is under threat of being defunded by the government under Trump's administration.

9. Ian McKellen Takes Home the Prize for Best Sign

Sir Ian McKellen, who has been a champion for LGBT movements for decades, showed up at a Women's March with a poster of his friend Patrick Stewart's Star Trek character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, face-palming.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!