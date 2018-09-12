Strutting her stuff! Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, hit a New York Fashion Week runway in a bold and risqué outfit.

The 21-year-old model turned heads at the Gypsy Sport show on Tuesday, September 12, when she sported a shell bra that barely covered her breasts and ripped jeans exposing her unshaven legs. Leon’s look aligned with the show’s theme, as another female fashionista rocked an open jacket with nothing underneath and a male model wore an ornate thong.

Leon received backlash for her look after sharing a photo from the show on Instagram. “This is terrible,” one user wrote. Added another: “Why would you do this.”

The brunette beauty seemingly reacted to the criticism via her Instagram Story on Tuesday via a snapshot of her flashing her middle finger alongside the caption, “mama’s girl.” (Madonna later shared the post.)

Leon hasn’t shied away from making bold moves in the public eye. Back in January, Madonna, 60, shared a photo in which the University of Michigan senior showcased her armpit hair. Although fans were quick to speak out against the photo, Leon was following in the footsteps of her mother, who posted a similar picture highlighting her body hair in March 2014.

The “Like a Prayer” songstress defended her beauty decisions during a 2011 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn’t fit into that,” explained the pop icon. “So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon, who she split from in 1997.

