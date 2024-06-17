Survivor alum Parvati Shallow and comedian Mae Martin are still going strong.

Martin, 37, shut down speculation that they and Shallow, 41, had broken up on Sunday, June 16, after the pair took home the Billie Eilish Award for LGBTQ+ Announcement at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Saturday, June 15. (The awards, hosted by SNL’s Bowen Yang and comedian Matt Rogers, are an offshoot of the pair’s popular “Las Culturistas” podcast.)

Pop culture website Vulture questioned via X whether the couple had “seemingly announced their break up” by accepting the award “via separate video messages.”

As wildly modern as it would be to announce a break up during Las Culturistas Culture Award, this is very much untrue. Just a joke edited in a way that made it look real? I haven’t seen it but hopefully they left in the part where I say I’m obsessed and have never been happier. https://t.co/Zn5t2O0oaf — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) June 16, 2024

Shallow, who appeared on The Traitors season 2 earlier this year, and Martin went public with their romance in December 2023 in a touching post via Instagram.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈🏳️‍⚧️,” Shallow wrote, sharing pics of the new couple.

Shallow shared a strip of photo booth pics of herself and Martin, including several shots where they can be seen kissing for the camera.

Martin reposted Shallow’s snap to her Instagram Story, adding “🥺” and “❤️” emojis. The comic also shared a video of Shallow winking for the camera during a beach date, which Shallow reposted on her account.

Shallow teased her relationship with Martin the month prior via Instagram.

“Some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time. They see you, they love you right where you are, they make you laugh so hard you cry. They celebrate your wins and lift you up,” Shallow captioned a slideshow of pics featuring Martin, Suzanne Muchin and Ariel Stern. “They do art projects with your kids and play hide and seek after dinner. When you’re sequestered in an airport hotel alone on your birthday, they throw a big surprise party for you when you’re home. They remind you that even when it’s hard, life can be a really beautiful journey.”

Shallow was previously married to fellow Survivor alum, John Fincher, with whom she shares a daughter, Ama.