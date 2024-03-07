The Traitors U.S. has taken the reality TV world by storm, but it wouldn’t be the same without host Alan Cumming — or his fabulous fashion statements.

Since the Peacock series premiered in January 2023, Cumming has become known for his bold style and dramatic flair, often elevating the game with looks that reflect the missions and pay tribute to the show’s home base of Ardross Castle in Scotland.

“Each time we go into it thinking, ‘What can we do?’” Cumming, who is of Scottish decent, told People in February. “There’s pushing the boundaries of what we can get away with, but it’s also got to be practical in that I’ve got to be able to stomp around Scottish Loch sites.”

He added, “We try and nod to what kind of the [focus] is. It’s about the story and the character.”

Season 2 saw Cumming taking his looks to a whole new level with odes to peacocks, scarecrows, log cabins and more. And while the host admitted that he feels “pressure” to deliver with his signature style, he’s been into high fashion long before The Traitors began — and takes pride in his bold choices.

“I’ve always enjoyed dressing up,” he explained. “I think, in terms of being a man and certainly a man of my age, I definitely will wear things that other men might balk at. That’s not changed.”

The Traitors season 2 finale airs on Peacock Thursday, March 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling for his top five looks from season 2, according to Us: