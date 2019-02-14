Maggie Gyllenhaal Shares Photos of Her Home

Will Swifties finally solve a nearly seven-year-long mystery? Taylor Swift bared her soul about her romance with Jake Gyllenhaal in her 2012 hit “All Too Well,” and left a trail of breadcrumbs relating to their breakup — including a nod to Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Swift, 29, reflected on her relationship with the Velvet Buzzsaw actor, 38, in the ballad and also mentioned Maggie, 41, writing, “I walked through the door with you, the air was cold / But something ‘bout it felt like home some how and I / Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you still got it in your drawer even now.”

So when the Dark Knight actress shared photos and videos with Architectural Digest of her Brooklyn home in a profile published on Tuesday, February 12, Swift’s loyal following was hungry for answers.

“Just watched @ArchDigest video with Maggie Gyllenhaal and all I was looking for was where @taylorswift left her scarf #leftmyscarfatyoursistershouse #taylorswift #red,” one fan tweeted on Tuesday. Added another: “GIVE TAYLOR SWIFT HER SCARF BACK.”

More Swift devotees chimed in via Instagram on the publication’s post about Maggie and husband Peter Sarsgaard’s brownstone. “But is Taylor Swift’s scarf there?” one user asked. Another chimed in, “Someone check the drawers for Taylor’s scarf, stat.”

Although Maggie didn’t respond to the inquiries, she previously weighed in on the scarf debacle during her September 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible [that I may have it],” she admitted at the time. “I don’t know. But I have been asked this before and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ It’s possible [I need to look for the scarf].”

But the Nightcrawler star, who dated the Grammy winner from October 2010 to January 2011, has not been so keen about addressing their relationship. During an interview with the Guardian in March 2017, he explained, “I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends here scrutinized, but … I would love to not talk about my personal life.”

Swift, who notoriously chronicles former relationships in her songs, revealed to New York magazine in November 2013 that she gave the Stronger actor a head’s up before dropping her 2012 album Red, which included many songs that reference their whirlwind romance.

“He was like, ‘I listed to the album and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album,’” she told the publication at the time. “That was nice. Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy emails I got from this one dude.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!