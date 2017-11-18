AC/DC announced that their guitarist and cofounder, Malcolm Young, died Saturday, November 18, at the age of 64.

A statement shared on both the band’s website and Facebook page read, “It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

“Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans,” the statement continued. “Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O’Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother.”

It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and… Posted by AC/DC on Saturday, November 18, 2017

“While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief. For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week,” the statement also advised, before asking that donations be made to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.

Young and brother Angus Young cofounded AC/DC in Australia in 1973 and were credited as cowriters of every song the band released through 2014, with hits including “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Highway to Hell” and “Back in Black.”

Angus shared his own statement on AC/DC’s Facebook, writing, “Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.”

“As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored,” he continued. “His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”

Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.Malcolm, along with… Posted by AC/DC on Saturday, November 18, 2017

“As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.” The post accompanied a photo of the young musician sitting on an amp while holding a guitar.

Young announced his retirement from the band in September 2014 after taking a leave of absence to seek treatment for dementia. The Young siblings also lost their oldest brother, George Young, who was an AC/DC producer and former member of The Easybeats, in October at age 70.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!