Mama June Shannon is paying tribute to her late daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

Shannon, 45, reshared an Instagram clip from the perspective of those who have lost loved ones. “I miss you. I just miss you,” the video read. “I’m doing the best I can, I’m taking tiny, wobbly steps forward, but if you asked me how I’m doing … I just really f–king miss you.”

The clip continued, ​​”I get through the days, but there’s always that place where you should be, a space that no amount of time or effort will ever fill. Because it is YOUR space. And some days it feels like just getting to the end of the day is all I can do.”

The video added that there’s no “grand plan for how to get through this,” concluding, “All I know is that I miss you, and I’m doing my best to keep going, even when it feels almost impossible.”

Related: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Far from reality? Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her family knew how to stir up controversy on their former show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The reality series aired on TLC from 2012 to 2014. The family initially became famous after Thompson appeared as a beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers & Tiaras before landing […]

While reposting the video on Wednesday, August 28, Shannon wrote via her Instagram Story, “Definitely how I feel some days as I miss @annamarie35 everyday [and] today she turns 30.”

Cardwell died in December 2023 following a battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was 29.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Shannon wrote via Instagram at the time. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will [sic] be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

Anna is survived by daughters Kaitlyn, 11 — whose dad’s identity is not publicly known — and Kylee, 8, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

Related: Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV The road to success in Hollywood is a little different for every would-be actor, but these days, reality TV is becoming a major launching pad for some of the industry's biggest stars. Before they were red-carpet regulars, NeNe Leakes, Jennifer Hudson, Julianne Hough and Lucy Hale were among those who broke through as reality stars

Since Anna’s death, Shannon shared that she had to “hire a lawyer” to get “emergency custody” of Kaitlyn while Kylee is under the care of Michael. Shannon revealed that the “hardest conversation” she had with Anna was about who would be given custody of Kaitlyn and Kylee.

“I’ll say to my last breath, I should not be raising Kailyn and Michael should not be raising Kylee and should be here raising her girls, period point blank,” Shannon exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “I’ll say it till the day I die. That life is not fair for the girls. Definitely not.”

Since Kaitlyn and Kylee reside in separate households, they haven’t spent much time with each other. June noted that their limited time together wasn’t because of a “lack of trying” on her part.

“I can do everything in the world, but if I try to text when I was texting them and they wouldn’t answer, I can’t make them answer me back. I can’t make them see me,” she told Us. “And that’s what I try to explain to people. We get ridiculed and unfortunately, they’ve only seen each other a total of three times since Anna’s passed away and I know that they miss each other. I know that they want to be in each other’s lives, but I mean life looks a little bit different than it did.”