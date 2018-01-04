Mama June Shannon’s new boyfriend is a real gem. The From Not to Hot star flashed a giant diamond ring on that finger when she visited the Us Weekly offices with her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson on Wednesday, January 3.

The never-married 38-year-old isn’t engaged to her beau who will appear on her WE tv reality show. At least not yet. When asked if she is finally ready to walk down the aisle, Shannon told Us, “I would say for the first time in my life, maybe.” And Shannon already knows what she wants: something small. “I think it’s crazy for people to spend 50, 60, $70,000 on a wedding,” she said. “Just for one day.”

Shannon’s mystery beau is all about making her happy. “If I’m having a bad day, he will go get a candle,” she gushed. “It’s been a good, probably, 15 years since I’ve been happy. He’s one of a kind I have to say.” Added Alana, 12: “He’ll just go to . . . Walmart and get her a candle and she thinks that’s like, so cute and over the top.”

When the couple met through mutual friends, he initially didn’t know who she was. “His kids knew, but he didn’t,” Shannon told Us. “I was like, ‘Did you live underneath a rock? He was like, ‘No.’ He just doesn’t watch reality TV.”

Shannon, who is also mom of Lauryn “Pumpkin,” Jessica “Chubbs,” and Anna “Chickadee” was previously in a relationship with Alana’s dad Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. While speaking to Wendy Williams in April 2017, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum alleged that her ex was “very emotionally and physically abusive” with her and her daughters.

Sugar Bear later denied Shannon’s claims in a statement to Radar Online. “No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids,” he said at the time.

The second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot will showcase Shannon coparenting with Sugar Bear and his new wife Jennifer Lamb.

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns to WE tv on Friday, January 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

