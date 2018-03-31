Mandy Moore has fulfilled a dream she’s had since she was a teenager — climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, which is known among even the most skilled thrill-seekers as no easy feat.

The This Is Us star, 33, documented her experience taking on Africa’s highest mountain by sharing tons of clips and photos on her Instagram Story on Friday, March 30. “I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro since the age of 18,” she captioned a series of photos. “Thanks to @eddiebauer, my partner in this adventure, this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends.”

In the photos, Moore showed her fans just how much she was roughing it out by eating sardines, camping in flimsy tents and answering the call of nature, well, in nature. The “Candy” singer also shared shots of her unwashed, braided “mountain hair” that somehow looked great once let loose.

The A Walk to Remember actress also shared clips of a dance-off with “new friends” who helped her group make it to the top. Her Instagram Story, which also featured tons of beautiful scenic shots taken throughout their journey, concluded with clips from the top of the snow-capped mountain where her crew emotionally celebrated completing the trek.

Moore also shared a photo with her pals in front of a sign declaring they had reached the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, captioning it, “Reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible. Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for.”

