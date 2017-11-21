This is them! Mandy Moore has it all — a hit TV show, a soon-to-be gorgeous renovated home and a new fiancé. The This Is Us actress opened up about her engagement to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, and why she knew he was the one.

“We’ve had our fair share of challenges in life that we’ve weathered and it’s made us stronger,” Moore, 33, exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s incredibly supportive and incredible proud of me, as I am of him. I just found a true equal in every sense of the word. He’s my favorite person on the planet. And we have so much fun, no matter where we are or what we’re doing.”

Us broke the news in July 2015 that Moore began dating Goldsmith following her divorce from musician Ryan Adams. Months earlier, the exes announced their split after nearly six years of marriage.

“This is my second go-round,” Moore told Us at the season 2 premiere of her NBC drama in Hollywood September 26. “I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends.”

Moore says that the future spouses are “enjoying this moment,” but she is definitely thinking about kids.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother. I get a good trial run on the show. I get to hand out with incredible children of all ages. With the babies, whenever they get fussy, Mom and Dad are right off on the sidelines and I can just hand them over,” she tells Us.

“We’re definitely not in a rush, ” the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Cards spokeswoman adds. “I think it will happen sooner than later, but I don’t feel pressure in any sense.”

For more on the star’s engagement — and the couple’s favorite date night — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

