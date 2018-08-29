Mandy Moore has Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein on her mind. The This Is Us star paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend on the ninth anniversary of his death.

“9 years. I miss you every day, Adam. #djam,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 28, alongside a photo of the DJ smiling while relaxing on a couch.

Moore, 34, and DJ AM dated from January to March 2007, but they remained close friends after breaking up. She even stayed in touch with him when he relapsed on drugs in 2008, the same year he and Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed the other four people on board.

DJ AM was found dead in his New York City apartment in 2009. Prescription pills and drug paraphernalia, including a crack pipe, were found nearby. His cause of death was later determined to be an accidental overdose of cocaine, oxycodone, Vicodin, Ativan and several other drugs.

Moore released a statement to Us Weekly after news broke of her ex-boyfriend’s death: “I am absolutely heartbroken. For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend. To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones.”

After her relationship with DJ AM, the “Candy” singer was married to Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. She is now engaged to Taylor Goldsmith.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

