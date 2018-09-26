Marcia Cross revealed she is healthy after a recent battle with anal cancer.

“So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 56, captioned an Instagram selfie of her short hair on September 15. “Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you. Xxoo m❤️❤️❤️.”

The following day, Cross clarified that she is “post cancer” in a message to concerned fans.

“I am so sorry my post wasn’t clear. I am POST cancer. All good now,” she wrote on the social media platform on September 16. “Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever. Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE.”

Cross added that she feels “liberated,” “deliriously free” and “completely me” after sharing the photo of her hair loss with fans.

“How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful lift I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself,” the Melrose Place alum posted on Instagram on September 18. “I certainly wasn’t expecting the response of love and kindness that flowed to me. My capacity to receive requires a massive expansion! I am ecstatically alive and what interests me post-cancer is #AUTHENTICITY. #VULNERABILITY. #TRANSPARENCY. And of course #LOVE.”

She concluded: “Thank you again for your love and for sharing your personal stories of struggle with #cancer and #hair loss and getting your footing in the world. Always, Marcia.”

Cross’ husband, Tom Mahoney, was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, but is now in remission. The pair share 11-year-old twin girls, Eden and Savannah.

