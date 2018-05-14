Margot Kidder Dead: ‘Superman’ Star Dies at 69

Margot Kidder, best known for her role as Lois Lane in Superman, died on Sunday, May 13. She was 69 years old.

Kidder was found dead in her home in Montana, according to Franzen-Davis Funeral Home’s website. While her cause of death is unknown, the Park Country Attorney, Bruce Becker, told TMZ that an unidentified person called 911 to report that Kidder was “unresponsive.”

The late actress rose to fame in 1978 for her portrayal of journalist and Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane, opposite Christopher Reeve. She went on to play Lois in the films’ sequels, Superman II in 1980, Superman III in 1983 and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in 1987.

Kidder also starred in films like 1973’s Sisters and 1979’s The Amityville Horror. She won an Emmy in 2015 for her role as Mrs. Worthington in R.L. Stan’s The Haunting Hour and guest-starred on television shows including Smallville, Brothers & Sisters and The L Word.

The Canadian actress is also known as an advocate for mental health after she was diagnosed with with bipolar disorder in the 1990s.

Kidder has been married three times, and is survived by her daughter, Maggie McGuane, whom she shares with her first husband, Thomas McGuane.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!