Quite the souvenir! Margot Robbie revealed that she once found a severed human foot on a beach in Nicaragua. The I, Tonya actress, 27, reflected on the gruesome memory while partaking in The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural movie star summit in early December.

“I recently did a film and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives. I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people and everyone seems super normal,” the Suicide Squad star said. “And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere.”

While some of the Australian actress’ costars had unique tales to tell, no one could have seen her story coming. “I once found — and no one guessed this was me — I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua,” she revealed, without explaining how she reacted or what she did with the severed body part. “Just a little souvenir.”

Us Weekly caught up with Robbie during the New York premiere of I, Tonya, where she opened up about her career and dished on portraying more fulfilling roles. “Not to say that I wasn’t happy with the roles that I was receiving — definitely doing Wolf of Wall Street opened up a ton of opportunities that weren’t already present — but I guess I also didn’t want to wait around for the amazing roles to come by every couple of years,” she told Us last month. “I wanted to find them a little bit quicker and that meant that I had to find them myself or develop them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!