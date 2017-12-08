The Biggest Viral Stories of 2017

There was no shortage of meme-worthy moments in 2017. From Mama June’s weight loss (300 pounds!) to Sean Spicer’s crazy quotes (“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.”) Us Weekly rounded up the most viral stories of the year.

Winona Ryder’s’s Crazy Faces at the SAG Awards

Winona Ryder made an array of expressive faces — 22 to be exact — during Stranger Things actor David Harbour’s acceptance speech at the 2017 Awards in January. Naturally the Internet took notice and responded with hilarious tweets and memes. Her 14-year-old costar Gaten Matarazzo (a.k.a. Dustin) later explained to TMZ: “I think it’s just because she couldn’t hear what David was saying.

Sean Spicer’s Most Outlandish Quotes

Sean Spicer resigned from the White House communications team, but he will never, ever be forgotten. The outspoken former member of the Trump administration provided many memorable moments during his six months as President Donald Trump’s mouthpiece. Some of his most infamous remarks include:

On poor attendance at Trump’s inauguration: “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.”

On Trump’s connections to Russia and Vladimir Putin: “If the President put Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.”

On Trump’s bewildering “covfefe” tweet: “The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

Mama June’s Drastic Weight Loss Reveal

June Shannon, who once weighed 460 pounds, revealed her incredible size-4 figure on an episode of Mama June From Not to Hot in March. “I’m in the 160’s,” she revealed. “I’m probably four or five pounds off from being there.”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum had gastric sleeve surgery to jump-start the 300 pound weight loss. She then followed up that procedure with a tummy tuck and breast lift surgery to remove excess skin from her arms and chin.

Kellyanne Conway’s Oval Office Gaffe

The Senior White House adviser faced major backlash after she was photographed sitting on her feet on an Oval Office couch while taking a photo of President Donald Trump and several leaders of historically black universities and colleges. Tweeted one person: ”Did no one’s mama tell Kellyanne Conway to take her feet off that damn taxpayer-funded couch?”

Tiffany Haddish’s trip to the swamp with Will and Jada

The Girls Trip star’s story about taking Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon swamp boat tour in New Orleans was so hilarious that its made its way around Twitter and racked up nearly 650,000 YouTube v**iews in four days.

Dorinda’s “I’ll Tell You How I’m Doin’ – Not Well, Bitch!”

In the super trailer for season 9 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley was heard shouting at an unidentifiable blonde, “I”ll tell ya how I’m doing: Not well, bitch!” The unidentifiable woman turned out to be Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell. And Medley was riled up over a fight with Sonja Morgan.

Bush Struggles to Put on Poncho at Inauguration

George W. Bush had a personal battle with his poncho while trying to protect himself from the rain during Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. The former president couldn’t for the life of him put the gear over his head, giving birth to a much-needed sidesplitting meme on social media.

April the Giraffe Gives Birth

Millions of people around the world watched via lifestream as April the giraffe finally gave birth to her fourth calf — a boy named Tajiri — in April.

The owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, began the lifestream in February.

Cash Me Outside, How ‘Bout Dat?

Danielle Bregoli became an overnight sensation after she appeared as a “car-stealing, knife-wielding, twerking” teen on Dr. Phil in December 2016. During the episode, she argued with audience members and dared them to “cash me outside, how bow dat? (Translation: “Catch me outside, how about that?”) In March, the viral star inked a deal with a major TV production company for a reality show.

Beyonce’s Pregnancy Photo

Queen Bey’s Instagram post announcing her pregnancy with twins received 11,180,238 likes and broke the record for the most-liked post ever.

The “Formation” singer and her husband, Jay Z, welcomed their babies, Sir and Rumi, in June.

