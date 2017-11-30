Going for the gold. Instead of waiting around for her next big role, Margot Robbie stepped up to produce I, Tonya and spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the experience at the movie’s New York premiere at Village East Cinema on Wednesday, November 28.

“Not to say that I wasn’t happy with the roles that I was receiving — definitely doing Wolf of Wall Street opened up a ton of opportunities that weren’t already present — but I guess I also didn’t want to wait around for the amazing roles to come by every couple of years,” Robbie told Us. “I wanted to find them a little bit quicker and that meant that I had to find them myself or develop them.”

Robbie continued, “I work with an amazing group of people, I love everyone at our company and it’s not just about finding roles for me to do, it’s about finding roles for actresses in general and actors and first and second time directors, female directors, writers.”

The 27-year-old Suicide Squad actress, who learned to figure skate to play the role of the disgraced Olympian, told Us she is not a professional skater yet.

“I don’t know if I could do that!” Robbie responded when asked if she take her skating talents to Disney On Ice. “But maybe I could be a good back-up, stand-in for them perhaps, I’m not quite at professional level yet.”

Robbie also spoke to Us about her causal date nights with her husband Tom Ackerley.

“Date night? Oh God this is such a nerdy answer. We watch movies!” Robbie said about her husband of nearly one year. “We’re movie lovers, we’re cinephiles. We just want to watch movies all the time!”

