Mariah Carey has been accused of sexual harassment by Michael Anello, the head of her former security company, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Anello, who worked for Carey from June 2015 to May 2017, claims in a draft lawsuit that Carey committed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.”

Additionally, Anello describes an incident during a trip to Cabo San Lucas in which the singer requested he come to her room to move some luggage, and was wearing a see-through negligee that was open. Anello alleges he tried leaving, but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact between them.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Anello also claims that Carey owes him a balance of $221,329.51. Additionally, he says that he was promised another two years of pay, adding $511,000 to the money owed.

Annello also alleges that Carey referred to him and some of his colleagues as members of various hate groups including a “Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist,” and claims Carey said she “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”

Carey’s team told TMZ that they have no information on the sexual harassment claim, however they were in touch with Anello’s lawyer on Monday, November 8, and were agreeable to pay certain invoices. According to the site, Anello was not content with the sum.

Anello’s lawyer told TMZ that the lawsuit is currently on hold.

Us Weekly has reached out to Carey’s representatives for comment.

