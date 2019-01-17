Time flies! Mariah Carey loves living in the present, which is why she’s not on board with the viral #10YearChallenge.

“I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge,” the Grammy winner, 48, captured identical side-by-side snapshots of herself posing with pup Cha Cha on Instagram on Wednesday, January 16. “*Picture taken at some point prior to today.”

Fans took to twitter to praise the pop star for her bold take on the craze that has taken social media by storm. “If Mariah Carey says that time does not exist then time does not exist PERIOD,” one user tweeted. Added another, “Me walking in late with a Starbucks drink…..uhhh time is not something I acknowledge.”

Yet another Carey devotee tweeted, “This is the energy you need to leave work and start your weekend now.”

The “Touch My Body” singer’s life has changed a great deal since 2009. At the time, she was married to Nick Cannon and had just released her 12th studio album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel. She also starred as a social worker in the Oscar-winning film Precious that year and won the Breakthrough Actress Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2010.

Carey split from Cannon, 38, in 2014 after six years of marriage. The musicians share twins Moroccan and Monroe, 7. “They’re definitely entertainers,” the Wild ’n Out star exclusively told Us Weekly of his kids in July 2018. “They’re hams!”

Cannon also shares son Golden, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell.

These days, Carey has been busy promoting her 15th album, Caution, and Las Vegas Residency The Butterfly Returns.

Scroll down for more hilarious reactions to Carey’s post!

My Credit Card Company: Uhm, hello, you haven't paid a bill in a year…? Me: Time is not something I acknowledge https://t.co/yliYDHLxK7 — Cassie Surprise (@chasspod) January 16, 2019

if mariah carey tells me time is irrelevant, time is irrelevant. — claire (@sguigglygoggli) January 17, 2019

My ex boyfriend: Surely you’ve forgiven me after all this time? Me: Time is not something I acknowledge pic.twitter.com/tzCfDieIQj — Danielle Sepulvalentine (@ellesep) January 17, 2019

When my advisor gives me a deadline: I’m sorry, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/N6BqcNR1cA — Rebekah (@risraelcross) January 17, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!