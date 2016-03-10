Mariah Carey Flaunts Huge Engagement Ring While Performing

—Mariah Carey showed off her massive engagement ring on stage during the Venice Family Silver Circle Gala 2016 honoring Brett Ratner and Bill Flumenbaum at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

—Kris Jenner ditched her shoes and hung out with Kendall Jenner at the Editorialist Spring /Summer 2016 Issue Launch party at the Peninsula in Paris.

—Kelly Bensimon spritzed on her signature scent, Baiser Rose, at the Parfumerie de France fragrance event at NYC’s Marie-Lou & D salon.

—Catherine Zeta-Jones picked up dresses and shoes at T.J.Maxx in Mount Kisco, NY.

—Trey Songz partied with 20 friends and ordered a sirloin steak at STK’s weekly Lip Service soiree, held every Thursday, in NYC.

—Jamie-Lynn Sigler took her son, Beau, to get his face painted at the Popples season 2 premiere celebration at the Lombardi House in L.A.

—Gwyneth Paltrow launched her latest project, Goop Skincare, at Haven's Kitchen in NYC.

—Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki hit tennis balls with kids at the BNP Paribas Showdown at NYC’s Madison Square Garden for World Tennis Day.

—Minka Kelly and Jesse Tyler Ferguson caught up at Estrella in L.A.

—Erin Heatherton taught fans how to take a model selfie while she celebrated the relaunch of MCM Worldwide’s Patricia Crossbody bag at the MCM Roosevelt Field store in Garden City, NY.

—James Marsden laughed with friends at the opening of Metrograph at 7 Ludlow in NYC.

—Jennifer Lopez joined Casper Smart at the premiere for his film The Perfect Match and the afterparty, presented by Zacapa Rum, at Project L.A.



—Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons along with The Big Bang Theory cast supported cast member Melissa Rauch at the premiere of her new film, The Bronze, in West Hollywood.

—Kelly Osbourne celebrated her love for Jeannie Mai and her mom by gifting “Mama Mai” with a pair of earrings at Variety and WWD’s Women of Empowerment Brunch sponsored by Ciroc in Beverly Hills.

—Cindy Crawford caught up with pal Nancy O’Dell at the Best Buddies “The Art of Friendship” Benefit Photo Auction held at the De Re Gallery in West Hollywood.

—Busy Philipps hung with adorable daughter Cricket at the Monique Lhuillier for Pottery Barn Kids launch in L.A.

—Allison Janney told Us how much she and her handsome boyfriend love binge-watching TV together at the Justice for Vets PSA Launch Event in Burbank, CA.

