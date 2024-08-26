Mariah Carey shared that she is grieving the deaths of both her mother and sister after they died on the same day.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Carey, 55, said in a Monday, August 26, statement to People. “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

The singer did not provide any additional details about the cause of death for her mom, Patricia Carey, or her older sister, Alison Carey. Patricia was 87 years old while Alison was 63.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” Mariah continued. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Patricia was married to Alfred Carey from 1960 to 1973. In addition to Alison and Mariah, the pair were also the parents of son Morgan Carey. (Alfred died in July 2002 at age 72.)

Alison, for her part, is survived by sons Shawn (born in 1977) and Michael (born in 1987).

Over the years, Mariah has been candid about her ups and downs with her family. In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the Grammy winner opened up about her complicated relationship with Patricia and how they’ve faced their struggles over the years.

″I had to stop making myself available to be hurt by [my family]. It has been helpful. I have no doubt it is emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact with my [siblings],” she penned. “The situation with Pat, on the other hand, is more complicated. I have reserved some room in my heart and life to hold her — but with boundaries. Creating boundaries with the woman who gave birth to me is not easy — it is a work in progress.”

In the book, Mariah also reflected on her strained relationship with her siblings. While they had a rough childhood, Mariah shared she was open to a reconciliation.

“I have forgiveness in my heart, and so I forgive them, but I am not trying to invite anybody to come hang out over here,” she said to Vulture in August 2020. “I think they’re very broken, and I feel sad for them.”

After Mariah welcomed fraternal twins son Moroccan and daughter Monroe in 2011 with ex-husband Nick Cannon, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer vowed that she wanted to give her kids everything she didn’t have as a child.

“The most important thing I can do for my children is give them what I didn’t really have,” she said to People in August 2019. “A chance to live in a safe and secure home surrounded by people who love and support them unconditionally.”