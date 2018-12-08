Moving on! Mariah Carey will celebrate New Year’s 2018 at a world-renowned beach club in St. Barts.

“I am excited to ring in the new year at Nikki Beach with my family, loved ones and everyone who joins the festivities!” the five-time Grammy winner reveals to Us Weekly exclusively. “St. Barts is a special island and it will be a great place to start 2019.”

Nikki Beach Global chairman and owner Jack Penrod tells Us, “As our first New Year’s Eve celebration following Hurricane Irma, we feel blessed to be ready to continue celebrating life with our loyal customers at our magical location in St. Barts. St. Barts is a beautiful and charming island in the Caribbean, and our annual New Year’s Eve celebration is a tradition we’ve held strong for the last 15 years.”

Guests who attend the resort’s Surrealism Ball can expect a night filled with food and live entertainment.

But two years ago, Carey’s holiday was far less sunny and relaxing. During her 2016 performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, the singer was caught lip-synching and was unable to hear the music due to a faulty earpiece. She sauntered around the stage in New York City’s Times Square before giving up and telling the audience, “It just don’t get any better.”

Carey’s rep later told Us, “There unfortunately was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances.” The performer put it more bluntly on Twitter: “S–t happens.”

To ring in 2018, Carey returned to Rockin’ Eve and belted her hit ballads “Vision of Love” and “Hero” without a hitch. Well, sort of. She requested a cup of tea between songs to keep her warm amid the freezing temperatures, but it ultimately never made it to the stage.

“They told me there would be tea,” the diva grumbled. “Oh, it’s a disaster!”

